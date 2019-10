Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

"On October 8, 2019, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka signed an order appointing Viktor Trepak as deputy prosecutor general," the statement says.

Riaboshapka recently dismissed Deputies Prosecutor General Yuriy Stoliarchuk, Anzhela Stryzhevska, Dmytro Storozhuk, Serhiy Kiz, Anatoliy Matios, and Yuriy Sevruk.

Read more: PGO reshuffles prosecutors in case upon Handziuk’s assassination