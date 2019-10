As reported by Censor.NET.

On October 8 morning, a Toyota and a Lexus cars crashed on the Kherson-Mykolayiv highway near the population center of Shevchenkove.

Sydorenko and Illichko were heading to Mykolayiv.

Read more: PGO reshuffles prosecutors in case upon Handziuk’s assassination







The Lexus car driver has been hospitalized.