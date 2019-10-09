Dutch parliament votes for investigation of Ukraine’s role in MH17 crash

Censor.NET reports citing MP Chris van Dam Twitter post.

He stated that the parliament voted for this offer unanimously.

"The offer on the further investigation of the fact that the air space over Ukraine was not closed is approved unanimously," he wrote.

In his turn, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok stated that such an investigation needs cooperation with Russia.

Read more: MH17 case suspect Tsemakh returns from Russia to occupied Donbas

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over Donbas in July 2014. There were 283 passengers and 15 crewmembers on board the plane. All of them died.

In September 2016, the JIT said it had been established on the basis of irrefutable evidence that the plane had been shot down by a 9M38 Buk missile launched from the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants in the eastern part of Ukraine. In addition, the JIT said on May 24 that the Buk missile system from which the aircraft was downed belongs to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in Kursk.

In May 2018, the Netherlands and Australia officially stated that they hold the Russian state legally responsible for the downing of MH17.