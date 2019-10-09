Ukrainian veterans to remain on division line in Zolote until government cancels disengagement of troops, - veteran

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Andrii Biletskyi, the leader of National Corps party and the first commander of Azov volunteer regiment said.

"As soon as we get the official statement about dropping the policy of forces' disengagement, the statement about cancelation of Steinmeier formula (...), we will consider our security mission completed. As for the social mission, we'll carry on with it as long as possible", Biletskyi said.

Watch more: Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko. VIDEO

He specified that in case of the army units' withdrawal, the veterans would remain in Zolote until the troops get back to this settlement.