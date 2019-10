As reported by Censor.NET.

Roman Truba, said this in response to a question at the breifing.

"At the moment, in the SBI there is no project of suspicion to the former President," he said.

According to him, Poroshenko appears in the number of cases of the SBI, but so far it is not about suspicion to him.

The State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case upon alleged declaration of false information by Petro Poroshenko.