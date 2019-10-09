Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
09.10.19 16:39

Cabinet makes decisions to start heating season

The Cabinet of Ministers has made the decisions needed to start the heating season, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has said.

Cabinet makes decisions to start heating season

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have the last week of preparation for the heating season. Today, we at a government meeting spent a lot of time discussing the problems associated with this important event. The start of the heating season is traditionally difficult in our country, many businesses have debts, and there is litigation. [...] We discussed all of these issues," Honcharuk said at a briefing following a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, to prepare for the heating season, a separate working group was created under the chairmanship of Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Aliona Babak.

Honcharuk stressed that the Cabinet of Minister would do all to ensure that Ukraine enters the heating season with no problems.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100