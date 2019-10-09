Ukrainian government appoints eight deputy ministers

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have appointed deputy ministers," he said at a briefing after a government meeting on Wednesday.

At the same time, a report on the government website says that the government appointed eight deputy ministers, with Vitaliy Shubin holding the post of first deputy minister for energy and environmental protection.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yulia Husieva deputy minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kostiantyn Chyzhyk deputy minister for energy and environmental protection in charge of European Integration, and Oleksiy Sivirin deputy minister for culture, youth and sports.

Oleksandr Borniakov, Liudmyla Rabchynska, Oleksandr Shelest and Valeria Ionan were appointed deputy ministers at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In addition, the government dismissed Ksenia Liapina as head of the State Regulatory Service. Ministers temporarily assigned the duties of state secretary at the Health Ministry to Inna Solodka and the duties of head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine to Oleh Miroshnichenko.