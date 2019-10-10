Supply of weapons, issue of Burisma not raised during phone talk with Trump

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This has nothing to do with weapons and the story with Burisma... There was no blackmail, it was not a matter of conversation," Zelenskyi said during a press marathon with reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

"The call could not influence our relations with America," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

As Zelenskyi said, first of all, he wanted to prove to Trump that Ukraine is not a country of corrupt officials and the new government intends to deal with this problem.

"Not only Trump, but many U.S. representatives are interested in the question of where the money of U.S. taxpayers goes. This is normal," the president said.