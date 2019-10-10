Zelenskyi meets with security forces on imprisoning for 'improving his image' - journalist

Censor.NET reports citing chief editor of Lb.ua Sonia Koshkina post on Facebook.

"When you speak a lot and for a long time, there is a chance to misspeak yourself. First, a direct speech, then I’ll tell the gist. So. Quote: When I came [to the president's post], the next day I thought, we would arrest all corrupt officials. Moreover, when the first handcuffs were put on, they all said, "Ah! the president has no right to influence law enforcement agencies". I:"ok," but I can hold meetings and tell law enforcement what they can do. Yeah, that’s possible. And if a bandit walks down the street, they call me and say : "this person kills, lies, was a deputy" ... I can ask them: where are such people imprisonments. Well, you can, but very carefully. That is, I have to pick up words carefully! God forbid, it will be an interference... Go on the street and ask a hundred people: "Is Pashinsky a bandit? I give you a hundred out of a hundred, people will say yes. Now I will tell you. For some time I learned that the President’s Office did indeed have more meetings with the security forces on the subject of "where are the imprisonments?" And not just imprisonments, but "quick ones and so that people would like it" the journalist said.

"Non-legality - it’s not important (I’m not joking). It was discussed in that tone. The key point was "quickly" and "liked by people". "Four priority cases were identified during the conversation. The first is Poroshenko (everything is clear here). The second is Pashynskyi. The third - Zhevaho (he was put on the wanted list yesterday). I don’t know the fourth yet. I’m working with it. Honestly, I didn’t believe it at first. I thought that the source doesn’t convey the meaning - it distorts, etc. Because the order( !!) and priority (!!) cases cannot be discussed in the President's Office, escecially using words "quickly" and "for people liked it." That’s exactly that "you go on the street and ask "(here despite what city to go. it is important not to go to Lviv or Sambor by accident.)" - she added.

"But it turned out that not only in the President's Office, but also with a narrow circle of deputies who ... voted for it with their hands (eight people spoke out against). Then I finally got shocked and began to check intensely. Everything was confirmed. Why didn’t I write it earlier? There were two sources only. Reliable, verified, but only two. And I have an old habit: to rely on three. Always. Especially if we are talking about such serious things. Well, since Volodymyr Oleksandrovych [Zelenskyi] confirmed everything by himself, then who am I to keep quiet? " - summarized Koshkina.



