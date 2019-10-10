Netherlands won’t vote for lifting sanctions against Russia until Minsk agreements fully implemented

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherland Stef Blok said this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv on Thursday.

"The Netherlands does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and will not allow the easing of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation without proper implementation of the Minsk agreements," Blok said.

He emphasized that the European Union had introduced these sanctions in response to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and all actions taking place in eastern Ukraine. "The possibility of lifting or easing EU sanctions will depend on Russia's behavior, primarily on whether it fulfills the Minsk agreements," Blok summed up.

As known, the European Union in July 2014 introduced economic sanctions against Russia for the illegal annexation of Crimea and actions destabilizing the situation in eastern Ukraine. The sanctions were strengthened in September 2014.

In March 2015, the European Council linked the effect of restrictive measures with Russia's failure to comply with the Minsk agreements. Since then, the EU has been considering the extension of economic sanctions against Russia every six months.