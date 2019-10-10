Zelenskyi not to release transcripts of phone calls with Putin

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during an all-day "media marathon" in Kyiv on Thursday, October 10.

"I'm not ready to publish my conversations. I haven't even posted my conversation with Mr. [U.S. President Donald] Trump. I'm commander-in-chief, not a host on any channel. I'm not engaged in PR. I'm not thinking about breaking the red lines, but tactic is tactic, a strategy is a strategy. I don't have to show everyone my conversations with a certain leader of any country. This is something new," Zelenskyi said.

He also responded to clarifications regarding the possible release of transcripts of phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that these conversations were "backed up by a very complicated, very detailed, but real" result.

"So what will the release of my calls with Putin lead to? Will it lead to the continuation of our meetings? No, it won't. [...] Is there a desire to get such a result and never again have the opportunity to return our captives, many of them staying now in 'DPR,' 'LPR,' in Russia and Crimea? Will I have such an opportunity to return them? Never. What will I tell their families?" Zelenskyi said.

He stressed that he was not playing games related to people's lives and added that he would not publish anything "because I know it will damage the continuation of the process of returning people and ending the war."

Earlier, MP Oleksii Honcharenko sent a deputy's request to Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Bohdan asking for the release of transcripts of three phone calls that were held between Zelenskyi and Putin on July 11, August 7 and September 7 this year.