Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea

As reported by Censor.NET.

During a conversation with reporters at a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question whether possible options for renewing water supply to Crimea are being considered, whether "Putin [President of the Russian Federation] asked about this" and if Ukraine is ready to negotiate on this matter, Zelenskyi said: "No. we are not. Someone should start this topic to give a start for these negotiations. That side hasn't raised the topic. And we are defending Ukraine in this matter."

