Trump: Zelenskyi strongly states there was no pressure

"The President of the Ukraine just stated again, in the strongest of language, that President Trump applied no pressure and did absolutely nothing wrong. He used the strongest language possible. That should end this Democrat Scam, but it won’t, because the Democrats and Media are fixed!" the message says.

As we reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated he wants Ukraine and China to investigate the case of Joe Biden and his son.

The scandal began after the Trump-Zelenskyi phone call's content was made public. This fact triggered the procedure of impeachment of the U.S. leader. During that conversation, Trump insisted that the investigation against Burisma Group gas production company where Hunter Biden worked must be continued. The U.S. Congress began to look into this case.