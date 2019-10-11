Zelenskyi: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

As reported by Censor.NET.

"My ideology is very simple: to end the war, boost the economy, bring people back here," he said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zelenskyi noted that he considers it necessary to respond to all bills and initiatives that split the country.

"Do you remember that the Donbas issue began with a language issue. Why do we raise this issue in the country that we want to unite? At this table, on which, figuratively speaking, there is no food, there are people who are leaving the country, there is an ongoing war and people who speak different languages are in the trenches. Why do we raise this issue?" Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Trump: Zelenskyi strongly states there was no pressure

Zelenskyi cited an example of a recent question asked at a press marathon on the legalization of marijuana, which now, in his opinion, is not decisive for society.