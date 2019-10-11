Lukashenko invites Zelenskyi to pay official visit to Belarus

Censor.NET reports citing Lukashenko's press service.

The press service of Lukashenko informed this with reference to a letter of thanks to the Ukrainian president.

"The President invited Volodymyr Zelenskyi to pay an official visit to Belarus at a convenient time for him," reads the report.

Lukashenko also thanked the Ukrainian leader for the warm reception of the Belarusian delegation in Zhytomyr city, noting that high-level talks proved the solidarity of the countries in the issues of international agenda and bilateral cooperation.

"The results of the Second Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine clearly confirm the need for further development of direct interregional dialogue," Lukashenko wrote.

He also expressed confidence in the successful implementation of all Belarusian-Ukrainian projects in industry, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics, as well as increasing cultural ties to strengthen traditions of the neighborhood.

Read more: Zelenskyi: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

"I am convinced that the agreements reached in Zhytomyr will be implemented. I look forward to continuing active and meaningful contacts," he said.

The Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus with the participation of the presidents of the two countries was held in Zhytomyr city on October 3-4.