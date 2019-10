Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

During the rally, several people who left the embassy attacked the protesters and tore their posters. One of the protesters was hit in the face by a man who later ran into the embassy.

It is still unknown whether these people are representatives of the embassy or they are simply located on its territory.

See more: 10 Syrians pretending to be Ukrainian volleyball team arrested in Greece. PHOTO