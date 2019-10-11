Shevchuk reinstated as chairman of Ukraine's Constitutional Court

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Judge Andrii Fedorchuk issued a respective ruling on Friday, October 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The court ruled to satisfy an administrative claim by Stanislav Volodymyrovych Shevchuk in full and to declare unlawfully and cancel a resolution of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine concerning the illegal dismissal of Stanislav Shevchuk as a judge of the Constitutional Court," reads the operative part of the court decision.

In addition, Kyiv's Administrative Court obliged the Constitutional Court to reinstate Shevchuk as a judge and chairman of the Constitutional Court.

The ruling should be enforced immediately.

On May 14, Constitutional Court judges voted at a special plenary session to dismiss Shevchuk based on the findings of the standing commission on rules of procedure and ethics. Twelve out of 18 judges voted for Shevchuk's dismissal.

On the same day, Natalia Shaptala was elected the new head of the Constitutional Court.

Shevchuk said that he would appeal to the court and considered his dismissal as a "political order."

On September 17 this year, after Shaptala's powers as a judge of the Constitutional Court expired, the judges elected Oleksandr Tupytsky as chairman of the Constitutional Court.