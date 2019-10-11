Zelenskyi plans to grant partial citizenship to ethnic Ukrainians

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have already practically elaborated a structure for giving the ethnic Ukrainians living in any world country an opportunity to become partially Ukrainian citizens, that is, granting partial citizenship to them. The main problem is that they want to remain citizens of those countries. This structure has been already invented," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said during the media marathon on October 10, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

He noted that a bill on addressing the issue of payment of taxes by such citizens would be submitted to Parliament.

"We will introduce the bill and they will pay taxes. There are some complicated issues because if you are a citizen of two countries, for example, Canada and Ukraine, where should you pay taxes? It is important for us to regulate everything so that their enterprise will be in Ukraine, and then a legally registered enterprise will pay taxes here," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Putin: Zelenskyi cannot ensure disengagement of forces in Donbas

As reported, in July, President Zelenskyi instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to develop a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship to representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora.