Zelenskyi’s rating down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ poll

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv International Institute of Sociology statement.

At the same time, the rating of former president Petro Poroshenko fell by 1% from 12% to 11%.

A total of 1,200 adult respondents took part in the poll conducted between October 9 and 11.

The sampling error does not exceed 3%.

Read more: Another poll shows Zelenskyi's party leads in upcoming vote

Total of 26% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology support protests against the agreement of the Steinmeier Formula by Ukraine and 41% oppose them.

A total of 55% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are opposing the sale of farmlands.