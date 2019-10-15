Zelenskyi meets with relatives of soldiers killed in Donbas. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelenskyi said that the draft law on volunteer fighters (the draft law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on granting status and social guarantees to participants in the anti-terrorist operation) should be considered in the Verkhovna Rada during the next plenary week.

"A number of issues currently facing the participants of the fighting, their loves, the families of fallen Ukrainian heroes were discussed during the meeting. In particular, participants exchanged views on changes to the law on the status of veterans and their social guarantees. Relatives of the military appealed to the head of state with the request to support the amendments to the legislation, which were worked out jointly with the concerned ministry, relatives of fallen soldiers, NGOs and activists," the report reads.

The report specifies that the meeting, which took place at the Cabinet of Ministers after the president's return from a working trip to Donetsk region, was also attended by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Minister for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Oksana Koliada.

The initiatives that were announced at the meeting included, in particular, a clear formulation of the concept "family members of those killed in ATO/JFO" and social guarantees for them. The issue of financial support and assistance to the wives, children and parents of fallen soldiers was also discussed.

The participants in the meeting called for the need to honor the memory of the fallen soldiers and discussed the possibility of celebrating next year at the national level on August 29 the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

Zelenskyi and Koliada also supported the proposal to create a council of families of fallen soldiers at the Ministry for Veterans.



Фото: ОП