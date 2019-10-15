Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
15.10.19 16:33

Biden's son dismisses allegations of corruption during work in Ukraine

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has dismissed President Donald Trump's accusations that he and his father have committed crimes, including those related to Ukraine.

Biden's son dismisses allegations of corruption during work in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The report notes that the younger Biden blamed his father's opponents, including Trump, for spreading a "ridiculous conspiracy idea" involving his work.

He said he had exercised "poor judgment" by getting involved in a situation that he compared to a "swamp."

"I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That's where I made the mistake. So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever," he said.

Hunter Biden suggested that he probably would not have been named to the board of a foreign company if his last name were not Biden, but he rejected suggestions by President Trump that he and his father had engaged in wrongdoing.

"Did I make a mistake? Maybe in the grand scheme of things," Biden said in an interview with ABC News. "But did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not."

"I don't think there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn't Biden," he said.

Read more: President’s Office denies meeting of Zelenskyi, Sam Kislin in New York

Last month, a whistleblower filed a complaint indicating possible pressure from Trump on the Ukrainian leadership so as to open a criminal investigation into Joe Biden's family in Ukraine. The complaint was filed after a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This led to the Democrats launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100