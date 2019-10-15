Biden's son dismisses allegations of corruption during work in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The report notes that the younger Biden blamed his father's opponents, including Trump, for spreading a "ridiculous conspiracy idea" involving his work.

He said he had exercised "poor judgment" by getting involved in a situation that he compared to a "swamp."

"I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That's where I made the mistake. So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever," he said.

Hunter Biden suggested that he probably would not have been named to the board of a foreign company if his last name were not Biden, but he rejected suggestions by President Trump that he and his father had engaged in wrongdoing.

"Did I make a mistake? Maybe in the grand scheme of things," Biden said in an interview with ABC News. "But did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not."

"I don't think there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn't Biden," he said.

Read more: President’s Office denies meeting of Zelenskyi, Sam Kislin in New York

Last month, a whistleblower filed a complaint indicating possible pressure from Trump on the Ukrainian leadership so as to open a criminal investigation into Joe Biden's family in Ukraine. The complaint was filed after a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This led to the Democrats launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.