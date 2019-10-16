Zelenskyi proposes two-year moratorium on checks on individual entrepreneurs

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"For his part, the president of Ukraine said that the conditions for doing business for small entrepreneurs need to be improved. Therefore, the head of state ordered the introduction of a two-year moratorium on checks on individual entrepreneurs - for all categories, except for the 'risky' ones, like jewelry business," the report reads.

It notes that from January 1, 2020, the State Tax Service should provide an application for electronic checks for free testing to anyone. According to Zelensky, it is necessary for entrepreneurs to be able to adapt to changes in the law.

The president also called for the mitigation of responsibility for misreporting during the first year of the effect of the law.

He proposed creating a coordination council for small entrepreneurs to work out proposals for improving business conditions, which would facilitate the business environment for small businesses and simultaneously facilitate the effective fight against large companies that use a simplified tax system for tax evasion.

The report notes that in this way the head of state responded to the calls of small business representatives who protested against laws introducing amendments to the law of Ukraine "On the Application of Payment Transactions Recorders in the Field of Trade, Catering and Services" regarding the legalization of payments in the field of trade and services and amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on the legalization of payments in the field of trade and services, which introduce an electronic check.