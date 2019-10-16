New organization for procurement of medicines to start operating in Ukraine soon

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"The work is almost complete on creating a central Ukrainian procurement organization that will purchase medicines and will be able to provide such services to regions. All legislative changes need to be made for this to work. Then its [organization’s] next step, depending on its future efficiency, will be the issue of possible procurement of vaccines," Skaletska said.

At the same time, she added that as to vaccines’ procurement, the organization's involvement in the process was still "undecided."

Verkhovna Rada on September 19 supported amendments to the bill on public procurement, extending international procurement of medicines for another two years.

Read more: Ukraine Health Minister supports legalization of cannabis for medical use

The reform of the procurement of medicines for Ukraine was launched in 2015, when the centralized procurement of medicines, medical equipment and vaccines was transferred from the Health Ministry to international specialized organizations.