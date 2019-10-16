Mogherini: Ukraine’s resilience is one of collective European interests

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are progressively realising that there is no contradiction nor competition between the national interests of European countries and our collective European interest... On the contrary, the only way to effectively serve national interests is through our collective instruments and policies," Mogherini said while delivering speech on "The EU’s Role as a Global Player for Peace and Stability" at Oxford University.

She cited a couple of examples: preserving the nuclear deal with Iran is a collective European interest as well as a national interest of each and every European country. "And the same is true for growth in Africa, or for Ukraine’s resilience," the diplomat stressed.

As reported, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday that the European Union and the international community should continue to support the reforms and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.