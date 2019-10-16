26 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, sniping weapons and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle and grenade launchers – near Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

Two servicepersons of the Joint Forces were killed, four more were wounded and another one soldier was injured in shelling over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire four times. No casualties among Joint Forces units have been reported.