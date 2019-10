Censor.NET reports citing decrees №755/2019 & №756/2019.

As reported, Colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksii Otserklevych had headed the Department of the State Guard since May 29, 2019.

Serhii Rud had previously worked at the Institute of Management State Guard of Ukraine of Kyiv’s Taras Shevchenko National University.

