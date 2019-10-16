Normandy Four may approve "road map" of peace process in Donbas – Ukrainian MP

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"President Zelensky remains committed to the idea of holding peace talks to end the bloodshed in Donbas. This is plan A – it doesn't change," he told journalists.

According to Yaremenko, Ukraine will continue to make every possible effort to ensure that the peace talks are effective.

"In order for the meeting to be held in the Normandy format, during which it will be possible for leaders of states to discuss and, hopefully, approve the 'road map' for the peace process, it will in fact be based on the Minsk agreements, but it will probably allow us to adjust certain approaches, which have proved to be ineffective over five years," he added.