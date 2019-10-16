Censor.NET

16.10.19 15:29

No shelling near disengagement areas in Petrivkse, Zolote over two days, Zelenskyi says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi states no shelling was recorded near the disengagement areas in the village of Petrivkse and the town of Zolote in the course of the past two days, but it is necessary to wait for a seven-day sustainable ceasefire before the pullback of troops could start.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The seven-day period of 'ceasefire' isn't news for Ukraine and all participants in the Trilateral Contact Group, so we will wait for seven days of 'ceasefire.' It is a sign for us when the OSCE says 'yes, there was no shelling within seven days'. As of today, we have two days of 'ceasefire.' We will believe and expect there will be 'ceasefire' within seven days, and then we can talk about the withdrawal," he said at a joint press conference with President of Latvia Egils Levits in Riga.

"As for the ceasefire, when we talk about the disengagement areas, namely Zolote and Petrivske. Unfortunately, we have a terrible tragedy – yesterday we lost two soldiers," Zelensky added.

