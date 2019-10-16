Firtash’s office denies meeting with Giuliani

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Firtash claims that there were no contacts between him and Mr. Giuliani, and there were no plans for a meeting," said Firtash's representative.

At the same time, the oligarch’s office refused to confirm the authenticity of a document previously published in the media in which former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin testified for Firtash’s lawyers, who is now awaiting extradition from Austria to the United States. In this testimony, Shokin states that US Vice President Joe Biden allegedly pressured the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to not only remove him from the post of Attorney General to protect his son from a possible investigation, but also to block Firtash’s return to Ukraine in 2015.

