Russian proxies launch 30 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft gun, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used 120mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms - in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers – in the area of and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); rocket-propelled grenade launcher, mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – near Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and other small arms – near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, 82mm mortars, ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and other small arms – near Zolote (60km west of Luhansk), Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk) and Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian serviceperson was killed and one more was wounded in the enemy shooting over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not opened fire yet.