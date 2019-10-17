Lustration of officials in Ukraine violating human rights - ECHR

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The applicant parties in the case were former deputy chairperson of the staff department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Viyacheslav Poliakh; former employee of the main department of the Revenues and Fees Minister in Mykolayiv region, Dmytro Basalayev; former deputy prosecutor of Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Yas; former head of the tax inspectorate in Yaremcha of Ivano-Frankivsk region, Roman Yakubovskyi; and former deputy head of a department of the Oleksandrivka district administration.

All the aforementioned officials have been dismissed under the lustration procedure and failed to appeal against their dismissal at Ukrainian courts.

Referring to Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life) of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, all the applicants complained about their dismissal and consequences they faced.

In its ruling, the ECHR unanimously established the violation of Article 6 (right to fair trial) of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms over considerable protraction in consideration of the applicants’ appeals at Ukrainian court, as well as the violation of Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life).

The court rules that Ukraine should pay EUR 5,000 to each of the applicants to compensate moral damage.

October 16, 2014, the law on lustration took effect.