Warrior Watcher 2019: First Ukrainian-British exercises kick off in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Defense of Ukraine press service.

"The first Ukrainian-British military exercises Warrior Watcher 2019 have kicked off in Mykolaiv city in accordance with the international cooperation plan of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2019. The exercises are held with the participation of representatives of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the British Armed Forces," the press center of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

As noted, the main objective of the exercises is to familiarize with the theory of planning and assessing the risks of protection of aerodromes and critical infrastructure facilities under NATO standards, increasing the level of interoperability between the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Royal Air Force Regiment.

The Ukrainian servicepersons of the Marine Corps, Naval Aviation and Air Force units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will adopt the best practices of leading countries in the implementation of NATO standards under the guidance of British instructors.

The exercises will last nine days.








