257 people gone missing in occupied Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"According to the information of the joint center for coordination of search, release of persons deprived of liberty in the area of national security and defense measures, repulsion and deterrence of armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, there are 257 missing persons and 240 persons illegally deprived of liberty," Radio Svoboda reports this with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Security Service stressed that the Ukrainian side was taking measures to promote the release of all illegally imprisoned hostages held in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The relevant proposals are regularly submitted for consideration to the Trilateral Contact Group for peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine and the international humanitarian organizations involved in the Minsk format," the Service assures.