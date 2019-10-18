29 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery and mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); small arms and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); small arms – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk) and Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire twice. No casualties among Joint Forces units have been reported.