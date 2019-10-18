Censor.NET

UNICEF sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) sent two trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine report.

"Two trucks from United Nations Children's Fund to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," reads the report.

The trucks were carrying 14 tonnes of humanitarian cargo consisting of hygiene kits and digital temperature sensors for the residents of Donetsk region.

The International Committee of the Red Cross sent seven trucks carrying 180 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas on October 17.

