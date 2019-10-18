Hladkovskyi served with suspicion notice – prosecutor's office

Censor.NET reports citing Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) report.

"Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Nazar Kholodnytskyi has approved a notice of suspicion for the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. On Friday, October 18, 2019, NABU detectives served the ex-official with a notice of suspicion in committing crimes envisaged by Part 2, Article 364 [abuse of power or office] and Article 366-1 [declaration of untrue information] of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the report reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, the former official was found to have used the authority and office given to him against the interests of the service in order to ensure the receipt of an undue benefit by the entity in which he is the ultimate owner, namely PJSC Bogdan Motors Automobile Company.

According to the prosecutor's office, this person ensured the inclusion in the state defense order and further purchase, using state budget funds, of MAZ 6317 (Bogdan 6317) off-road trucks at artificially high prices from the subsidiary Car Assembly Plant No. 2, part of PJSC Bogdan Motors Automobile Company.

As a result, the state sustained losses exceeding UAH 10.62 million, the SAPO reported.

Read more: NACB, SBI obtain right to wiretapping

"In addition, it turned out that the former official did not declare the income of his wife, which she received from the lease of luxury real estate in the center of the capital, namely $54,000 (for 2016), $63,000 (for 2017) and $47,500 (for 2018)," the agency added.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspect is currently being resolved.

On October 17, NABU detectives detained Hladkovskyi on suspicion of abuse of office.

At the same time, Bogdan Corporation called the detention of the former official groundless and politically biased. The company said that Hladkovskyi was heading for the Busworld Europe exhibition, which began in Brussels on October 18.

On February 25, journalists of the Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) program disclosed a "long-term scheme of laundering hundreds of millions of hryvnias" from Ukraine's defense sector. According to journalists, Ihor Hladkovskyi, the son of NSDC First Deputy Secretary Oleh Hladkovskyi, is allegedly involved in the scheme.

Oleh Hladkovskyi rejected allegations of corruption and appealed to the NABU and the Prosecutor General's Office with the request to verify the facts contained in the journalist investigation.

On March 4, President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree dismissing Oleh Hladkovskyi as first deputy secretary of the NSDC.