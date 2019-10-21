12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used small arms to fire on Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); small arms and under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); small arms, heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers – near Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic mounted grenade launchers – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms, including heavy machine guns – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already violated ceasefire three times.