Government to approve list of enterprises available for privatization by year-end

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We plan to decide on specific names of these companies by the end of the year," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk said at a briefing.

According to him, there are many local enterprises in Ukraine that have fulfilled some functions but the state will benefit from selling them. "These are distilling plants, recreation facilities and so on. These facilities must be privatized. Why? Because everything has been already privatized there. The profits have been privatized. As a rule, there is some management that steals something, rents [an enterprise] out for a penny and destroys or depletes these assets," the Prime Minister said.

In addition, he added, there are large enterprises and companies that are not of strategic importance, for example, some state-owned banks that can be sold without any losses.

There are also up to ten state-owned companies that perform socially important functions, Honcharuk added. "These enterprises can either be completely banned for privatization or prepared for entry to foreign sites to attract systemic investors," the Prime Minister stressed.

Earlier, Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister of Ukraine Tymofii Mylovanov informed that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had approved the stages of preparation and conduct of privatization of 800 state-owned enterprises.