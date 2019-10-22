17 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); mounted automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); antitank and automatic grenade launchers and small arms – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers – outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms, including heavy machine guns – in the area of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire twice. No casualties among Joint Forces units have been reported.