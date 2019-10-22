Journalist Asieiev reportedly sentenced to 15 years in prison in ‘DPR’

Censor.NET reports citing OstroV.

"DPR" formation claims that Asieiev was convicted under several articles, namely "creation of extremist organization", "espionage", "incitement to espionage", "public calls to extremist activity", "public calls to actions aimed at violation of territorial integrity. "

"The defendant is sentenced to 15 years in prison with the deprivation of the right to be involved in journalism for two years and six months with the custodial restraint of one year in a maximum security penal colony. The sentence has taken effect," reads the news report on the websites of militants.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the reports about the alleged sentence to Stanislav Asieiev .

Read more: UNICEF sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas

Columnist of Donbas.Realities Radio Liberty’s project Stanislav Asieiev has been held captive by the Russian-controlled "Donetsk People’s Republic" formation since May or June 2017, according to various data. He went missing and nothing was known about him for two weeks. Later, the "DPR" informed about his detention and charged Asieiev for attempting to spy for Ukraine.