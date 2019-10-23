Russian proxies launch 24 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, small arms, sniping weapons and anti-tank guided missiles to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and anti-tank guided missiles on Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, mounted and automatic grenade launchers and small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and other small arms – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used small arms and grenade launchers of different systems to shell Ukrainian troops near Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and other small arms – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel and automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

One member of the Joint Forces was killed, two more were wounded and another one soldier was injured over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire seven times.