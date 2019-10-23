Zelenskyi, Steinmeier meet in Japan

Censor.NET reports citing head's of the Ukrainian state press service.

"Achieving peace in Donbas and ending bloodshed is an absolute priority for me and my team," Zelenskyi said.

He thanked Steinmeier for his efforts to resolve the conflict in Donbas by political and diplomatic means and for his constant attention to the issue of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The leaders of the two countries agreed that the Normandy format is currently the key to stopping aggression against Ukraine and that the meeting should be held in the near future.

"Ukraine has fulfilled its part to restore the functioning of the Normandy Four. We look forward to holding a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders in the near future, as all the obstacles have been removed," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: There are no dates for Normandy Summit, - Peskov

The president invited Steinmeier to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyi is on a working visit to Japan where he attended the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito. The program of the visit also envisages meetings with the leadership of the chambers of the Japanese Parliament, business representatives, as well as a number of bilateral talks with the leaders of foreign countries.