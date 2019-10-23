OSCE SMM: Explosions in Donbas become more frequent

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 240), compared with the previous 24 hours (14 explosions)," reads the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) daily report issued on 22 October 2019.

As noted, the majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas west and south-west of the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 80), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 30 explosions)," the monitors report.

Almost half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north and north-north-east of Marinka (government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk). The majority of explosions were recorded in areas between Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north-east of Donetsk) and Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).