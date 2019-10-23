Zelenskyi congratulates Trudeau on election victory

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's post on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada on the victory at the federal election. Looking forward to working together to deepen our bilateral and global agenda for the prosperity of our nations," Zelenskyi said.

The Liberal Party, led by Trudeau, received the most seats in Canada's parliamentary elections. The Conservative Party took second place, and the Bloc Québécois, which stands for Quebec's sovereignty, is third.

The Green Party, which seeks to increase Canada's contribution to the global fight against climate change, tripled its representation in parliament.