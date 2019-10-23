Stoltenberg calls on NATO countries to expand support to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He said this at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of the meetings of NATO defense ministers.

"All allies, both in North America and Europe, are providing significant support to Ukraine. First of all, we are providing strong political support. We have again and again stated that we don't accept the illegal annexation of Crimea and that we support the territorial integrity of Ukraine. We strongly support the efforts to find a political settlement, the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, and we have seen some progress also with the exchange of prisoners. We have seen some new initiatives, some efforts to make progress towards the implementation of the Minsk agreements," the NATO leader said.

He that NATO is also providing practical support to Ukraine, in particular, through the use of various trust funds, advisory assistance in reforming the Armed Forces and security forces. Some allies are providing such support at the bilateral level, in particular, in the training of troops, command and control, he said.

Stoltenberg recalled that the North Atlantic Council intends soon to visit Ukraine, work in Kyiv and Odesa, where it will get acquainted with the current situation in Ukraine and will weigh further efforts in the development of its naval capabilities.

"So are we providing support in many different fields. [...] I, as Secretary General, am always pushing our Allies to provide more [support]," he said.