Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
23.10.19 17:50

Cabinet to cancel mandatory printing of laws, bylaws in Uryadovyi Kurier bulletin

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has initiated the abolition of the mandatory printing of laws and bylaws in the official government bulletin Uryadovyi Kurier ("Government Courier").

Cabinet to cancel mandatory printing of laws, bylaws in Uryadovyi Kurier bulletin

Censor.NET reports citing Dmytro Dubilet's post on Telegram

"We are getting rid of archaisms. The government has initiated the abolition of the mandatory printing of laws and bylaws in the newspaper Uryadovyi Kurier. From now, the Cabinet of Minister's documents, including the draft State Budget of Ukraine, will be published on the government's official website. The draft law will be shortly submitted to parliament" he wrote.

"This is justified by the fact that printing and distribution of the newspaper do not make economic sense, while all information about laws and regulations is still duplicated on the official website of the central executive agencies," the press service added.

Read more: Ukraine’s Cabinet forms commission on business protection

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100