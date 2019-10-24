No reason to return PrivatBank to its former shareholders - Bohdan. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"Pursuant to the instructions of the President, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan and his deputies Andriy Smirnov and Yulia Kovaliv held a meeting with Ambassadors of the G7 countries," the press service of the Head of State reports.

As noted, the interlocutors discussed the priorities of economic reforms, cooperation with international partners, international financial organizations and judicial reform in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian party informed of the priorities and further steps on initiatives aimed at economic growth and improvement of the investment climate. It also informed that the draft laws on illicit enrichment and unbundling of Naftogaz of Ukraine (separation of fuel transportation activities) would be considered next week," the press service reports.

Particular attention was paid to the negotiation process with the International Monetary Fund, the reform of the banking sector and the repayment of funds of bankrupt banks.

"Having made a decision on nationalization, the state invested UAH 155.3 billion in PrivatBank, which allowed to save the funds of Ukrainians. We believe that regardless of the decisions of the courts, there is no reason to return the state-owned PrivatBank to its former shareholders," the statement reads.