22 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars and 122mm artillery banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used 122mm artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and small arms to fire on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); mounted and hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); rocket-propelled grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms - in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns - outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, automatic and antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers – near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); small arms and grenade launchers of different systems – outside Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already violated ceasefire twice. No casualties among Joint Forces have been reported.