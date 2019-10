Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

Respective decision has been announced by the collegiate body of judges.

Respective decision can be appealed against at the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Shokin is requesting the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to declare unlawful his dismissal as the prosecutor general.

Read more: Latvian court rules to seize $30 mln from Yanukovych's entourage