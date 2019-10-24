Investigation into Maidan cases suspended – Horbatiuk

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

He has said this at a briefing.

He noted he had been dismissed with an order of Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka dated October 22.

The reason for his dismissal was reorganization of the institution.

According to the report, a total of 448 persons have been served with charge papers within the Maidan cases, a total of 298 indictments have been submitted to court, and a total of 57 people have received sentences.

Horbatiuk noted that Riaboshapka and his deputy, Viktor Chumak, had not fulfilled the order of Volodymyr Zelenskyi as for provision of assistance in investigation into the Maidan cases.